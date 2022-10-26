Syria open to discussing maritime border demarcation with Lebanon

Syria is open to discussing maritime border demarcation with Lebanon, the Syrian ambassador to Lebanon said last night.

Ali Abdel Karim was quoted by Lebanon’s Presidency as saying that “the communication between Syria and Lebanon is open on all matters.”

He made the remarks following his meeting at Baabda Palace with Lebanese President Michel Aoun to discuss the latest developments on the maritime border demarcation and matters related to Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

The ambassador said that “a brotherhood and cooperation treaty exists between the two countries, and Syria is always committed to it, even in unresolved matters.”

The dispute between Lebanon and Syria over maritime borders came into light last year after Syria gave a license to a Russian energy company to start oil and gas exploration in an area claimed by Lebanon.

On 12 October, Israel and Lebanon agreed to resolve a decades-long dispute over their maritime border in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said, “This is a historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into Israel’s economy, and ensure the stability of our northern border”.

Signing the deal will be considered a landmark breakthrough in the ties between the two countries, which have been in an official state of war since the creation of Israel in 1948.

Last week, French energy giant Total will install a drilling platform for oil and gas exploration in Lebanon in 2023.

“The company will install the drilling platform in 2023 based on the texts of the agreement with the Lebanese Petroleum Administration,” a statement issued by the Lebanese Presidency quoted members of the delegation as saying during their meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

Lebanese authorities hope oil and gas exploration would generate revenues to mitigate the repercussions of the country’s protracted economic crisis.