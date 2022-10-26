Tunisia crack people smuggling ring, disrupt Turkey-EU trafficking route

Tunisian security services cracked an international network of illegal migration toward Europe by land transportation, Tunisian National Guard announced last night.

“A National Guard unit dismantled an international network operating between Tunisia and Turkey, and arrested seven of its members,” National Guard Spokesman Houcemeddine Jbabli said in a statement.

The general administration of Tunisian National Guard called all who have information on human trafficking networks to contact the authorities, he added.

Jbabli revealed that Tunisia has detected the activities of illegal migration intermediaries to European countries through Serbia, and each migrant was charged a sum of money amounting to 6,200 U.S. dollars.

Facing one of the world’s most dangerous routes for undocumented migrants, thousands of Tunisians have resorted to land routes and smuggling networks to cross the European Union borders from Turkey via Serbia.

Just last week, the Tunisian Maritime Guard rescued 194 undocumented migrants heading toward Italy.

The number of illegal migrants smuggling from the Tunisian coasts toward Italy has been increasing despite the strict measures taken by the Tunisian authorities to address the problem. ■