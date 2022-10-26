Uganda beat Zambia in Rugby Africa Women’s Cup

Uganda beat Zambia 36-17 in the first Pool B match at the 2022 Rugby Africa Women’s Cup here on Tuesday.

Angela Nanyonjo gave Uganda the lead and Charlotte Mudoola added a conversion to make it 7-0.

After a few minutes, in-form Peace Lekuru attempted a run before being fouled. Mudoola converted the penalty to extend Uganda’s lead to 10-0.

Zambia continued to make several fouls and Mudoola made no mistake converting penalties to give the hosts a 20-0 halftime lead.

In the second half, Zambia managed to score two tries and a penalty conversion, but Uganda extended their lead to win 36-17.

Uganda captain Peace Lekuru, who was voted Player of the Match, said, “Now we need to focus on our next game against Kenya.”

Zambia captain Sithembile Kasawala also said her team would have to change their plan in their next game against Kenya.

The tournament is also the first phase of the Rugby Women’s 15s World Cup Qualifiers for Africa. At this stage there are 12 teams split into four pools that play a single round-robin tournament.

Only pool winners will advance to the next round of qualifiers, which will be held in 2023.

Apart from Pool A, whose games were played in June 2022 due to South Africa’s participation in the World Cup, the remaining pool games are still taking place. ■