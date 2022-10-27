2022 edition of ‘bauma’ underway in Munich

The 2022 edition of bauma, the world’s largest construction machinery trade fair in terms of exhibition space, is underway in Munich, southern Germany.

Open until Oct. 30, the event, held for the 33rd time, gathers more than 3,100 exhibitors from around 60 countries on an exhibition space of 614,000 square meters, of which 414,000 square meters outdoors.

Alongside numerous excavators, dump trucks, asphalting machines and mixing towers, visitors are being treated to a “crane forest” made up of more than 30 cranes, the organizers said.

This year, the exhibitors from Germany, Italy and Turkey are joined by nearly 90 Chinese companies, such as XCMG, Sany, Zoomlion and Sunward.

“This puts China among the top ten exhibiting countries,” Stefan Rummel, chief executive officer (CEO) of Messe Muenchen, said.

“We are pleased that Chinese companies continue to have so much confidence in us and see and use bauma in Munich as the leading industry platform,” Rummel said.

In 2021, the German construction equipment sector increased its turnover by 18 percent year-on-year to 12.4 billion euros (12.2 billion U.S. dollars), according to the German Mechanical Engineering Industry Association (VDMA).

Two-thirds of its revenues came from exports to China, Europe and the United States, which together accounted for 75 percent of nominal sales. Although exports to China have declined slightly, the country remained the largest single market for German-made construction equipment, the industry association said. ■