A World For Travel: Nîmes tourism forum looks to a greener future

Travel experts have gathered in France to discuss a greener, more sustainable way for the tourism industry.

By Nathan Morley in Nîmes

Nîmes, known as the ‘French Rome’ is hosting the second edition of ‘A World For Travel’ (AWFT), an international forum dedicated to the travel industry and sustainable tourism.

Over the next two days, international decision-makers from the private and public sectors, academics, experts, consultants will discuss the social and economic impact of tourism, sustainability, and solutions for tourism that meet climate challenges.

Participants include tourism ministers from Portugal, Greece, Egypt, Jamaica, Tunisia, and Moldova.

The Egyptian Vice Minister for Tourism Ghada Shalaby will share an update about COP 27, the United Nations Climate Change Conference which begins next month in Sharm el-Sheikh. She is also expected to touch on Egypt’s destination sustainability from community engagement to economic diversity.

Other expert opinion is provided by Brune Poirson from Accor, Alain Krakovitch from SNCF, Franck Gervais from Pierre & Vacances, as well as from leaders from Amex GBT, Costa, Ponant, La Compagnie des Alpes, Google, Mastercard, and Radisson.

In addition to talk of sustainability, a special session is planned on Ukraine with the deputy mayor of Kharkiv and the deputy mayor of Lviv, set to speak on resilience in a crisis situation.

The cruise industry – which took a battering during the Covid crisis – will also be discussed, and delegates will hear how smaller lines have developed sustainable practices benefiting passengers as well as destinations.

In all, nearly 400 professionals from 35 countries are attending the event which will be streamed with a live broadcast in English and French. In 2021, the conference attracted 56,000 virtual connections to the live stream.

The host city, Nîmes – one of the best preserved ancient sites of Roman civilisation – has been undergoing its own greener tourism drive, with sustainability and quality tourism now at its core. It has also been nominated as a future UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The city was founded in the 1st century BC, on the Via Domitia, linking Spain to Italy.