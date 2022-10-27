Bosnia Herzegovina looks to offer sustainable community-based tourism experiences

By Nathan Morley in Nîmes

With Bosnia Herzegovina looking to a future of offering sustainable community-based tourism experiences, an important partnership is set to be signed in Nimes on Thursday.

Representatives from the Global Travel and Tourism Resilience Council, Intrepid Travel, The Travel Corporation and USAID’s Developing Sustainable Tourism in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Turizam) project are signing the culmination and launch of their partnership which was born to facilitate the sustainable tourism development of Bosnia Herzegovina.

The project hopes to answer increased market demand for unique experiences.

According to organizers at ‘A World of Travel’ forum – known as AWFT22 – currently being held in the French city of Nimes, the international networks of these partners will jointly work on transforming Bosnia and Herzegovina’s world-class tourism potential into a globally recognized example of sustainable tourism development.

Two agreements are being signed by USAID Turizam Chief of Party Ibrahim Osta, Intrepid EMEA Managing Director Zina Bencheikh, The Travel Corporation Global Sustainability Manager Nadine Pinto and the CEO of Jacobs Media Group/The Global Travel and Tourism Resilience Council, Duncan Horton.

“We could not be prouder of the work our Resilience Council has done this year, particularly with such a positive story coming forward to share with other destinations who may be looking at repositioning sustainably,” stated Horton in a recent interview with Travel Weekly.

“Developing sustainable tourism in new destinations is a key focus for us at Intrepid and we are delighted to be working with USAID, Project Turizam and the Global Travel and Tourism Resilience Council on this project. Partnerships like these are essential as we move toward a more sustainable future for our industry,” said Zina Bencheikh, Managing Director, INTREPID Travel, EMEA.

She continued,” We’re grateful to play a part in making this beautiful destination more accessible in a way that respects the history of the country, leaves a light footprint and respects and supports local communities.”

“Tourism is the country’s strategic sector, accounting for around 11% of total employment and one of the key generators of exports and foreign exchange. And perhaps the best embodiment of the concept of partnership is how our USAID Developing Sustainable Tourism in Bosnia and Herzegovina project is being implemented. Our delegation here in Nimes consists of the Ministry of Environment and Tourism representing government, the Chamber of Commerce representing the local private sector, two international trade partners, examples of our global partnerships, and our project leadership that works with local communities, entrepreneurs, and youth,” noted Erol Mujanović, USAID/BiH Economic Growth Office Deputy Director.

Over the next two days, international decision-makers from the private and public sectors, academics, experts, consultants will discuss the social and economic impact of tourism, sustainability, and solutions for tourism that meet climate challenges. Held in Nîmes, known as the ‘French Rome,’ the second edition of ‘A World For Travel’ (AWFT), an international forum dedicated to the travel industry and sustainable tourism. (Famagusta Gazette)