Egypt focusing on making hotel industry sustainable, Shalaby tells Nimes travel forum

During a visit to France, the Egyptian Vice Minister at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities Ghada Shalaby has been speaking about the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) along with projects concerning Egypt and its tourism sector.

Speaking at the ‘A World For Travel’ forum in Nimes, Shalaby said COP27 will bring together more than 120 world leaders to talk about climate change, keeping our planet health breathing and sustainability for generations to come.

She said that global warming is affecting sea levels and ski resorts, which will be demolished if no action is taken. “We have move from promises and talks to actions and put together a plan,” Shalaby explained.

“Travel plays a big part in COP27,” she added, noting that Egypt is focusing on the hotel industry and transforming it into a sustainable industry.

The United Nations has recognized Egypt’s commitment, on behalf of the African continent, to the environment and climate action, putting Africa in general and the hotel industry in particular on the map.

On rising to the sustainability challenge, she pointed to Egypt’s accomplishments and projects in the tourism sector that have created job opportunities, in addition to other initiatives that are being carried out in Egypt to that end. She also pointed to a shift to focus on the local community as stakeholders in the tourism sector.

She also spoke of a new solar park, which is destined to be the biggest in the world spread over 37 kilometres. ‘This will produce 1.4 MW of electricity… this is one of the projects the country is putting together concerning sustainability.’

The vice minister spokes about the top projects being carried out, including the “Haya Karima” (Dignified Living) project which aims to which aims to alleviate the burden on citizens in the needy communities in the countryside, in addition to the comprehensive development of the needy in rural communities to eliminate multidimensional poverty and provide a dignified life and raising the social, economic and environmental levels of the targeted families.

In all, nearly 400 professionals from 35 countries are attending the ‘ A World For Travel’ (AWFT22) event which is being streamed with a live broadcast in English and French. In 2021, the conference attracted 56,000 virtual connections to the live stream.

The host city, Nîmes – one of the best preserved ancient sites of Roman civilisation – has been undergoing its own greener tourism drive, with sustainability and quality tourism now at its core. It has also been nominated as a future UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The city was founded in the 1st century BC, on the Via Domitia, linking Spain to Italy. (Famagusta Gazette)