Fariba Hashimi joins the World Tour Team Israel Premier Tech

Afghan top road cyclist Fariba Hashimi has joined the World Tour Team Israel Premier Tech (IPT), the IPT said in a statement.

By joining the Israeli team, Hashimi will be able to compete in the elite road races of the UCI Women’s World Tour and could even become the first Afghan woman to compete in the Tour de France Femmes, the IPT added.

19-year-old Fariba won the Women’s Road Championships of Afghanistan on Sunday, while her older sister Yulduz, 22, finished second.

The competition of 57km took place in the Swiss town of Aigle, because of the situation in Afghanistan.

“I didn’t expect this in my wildest dreams. I didn’t think I would get a chance to race in the Tour de France,” Fariba said.

“I will race for all Afghan women,” she added. “My country today is dangerous for many of the women living there, but if they see me riding in the Tour de France with the Afghan colors they will see that everything is possible.”

With the announcement of an Under-23 Continental team in the works, Yulduz is expected to join her younger sister next year in the team, the statement said.

“We are making history here as these two brave women become the first from their country to reach this level of sport,” said IPT owner Sylvan Adams. ■