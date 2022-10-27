Israel to exhibit for 1st time at Bahrain Airshow

Israel’s aerospace and defense company Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) will exhibit at the 2022 Bahrain International Airshow next month, the state-owned company announced on Wednesday.

This is the first time that an Israeli company is participating in the biennial event, the IAI said in a statement.

The IAI will showcase its product innovation in the fields of civil aviation, radars and avionics, air defense systems, coastal guard, and drone guard systems, the statement added.

The airshow, launched in 2010, will take place this year between Nov. 9 and Nov. 11 at the Sakhir Airbase.

The IAI plans to expand its strategic collaboration in the region by signing new cooperation agreements with local companies and broadening existing partnerships during the event, according to the company.

Israel and Bahrain signed an agreement to normalize diplomatic ties in September 2020. ■