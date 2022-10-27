Israeli gov’t approves deal setting maritime boundary with Lebanon

The Israeli government approved on Thursday a maritime demarcation deal with Lebanon, setting for the first time a border between the two countries, which have been in an official state of war since 1948.

The “historic” agreement would strengthen Israel’s security and economy, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid told a government meeting, adding that 17 percent of the profits from Lebanon’s Qana natural gas field in the disputed area would be shared with Israel.

Earlier Thursday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun signed a letter approving the deal.

The deal, first announced on Oct. 11, lays out a demarcation line between the two countries in the disputed zone in the eastern Mediterranean, where several natural gas fields are located. ■