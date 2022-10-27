Jamaica makes remarkable tourism recovery, Ukraine war a worry

By Nathan Morley in Nîmes

The Caribbean island of Jamaica has made a remarkable tourism recovery after being severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking in France, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, said his country is trying to forge a recovery from the Covid pandemic that is as seamless as possible. ‘The numbers are very exciting,’ Bartlett told delegates at the ‘A World For Travel’ (AWFT) conference in Nimes. ‘We have recovered substantially to 2019 levels in all the Caribbean and the Caribbean is the fastest regional hub for recovery since the pandemic.’

He said in the case of Jamaica, ‘we are 97 percent recovered in the case of travel and visitor arrivals (international). But the big news is that Jamaica has recovered to 120 percent of its 2019 revenue levels.’

Bartlett said that in 2019, Jamaica recorded US3.7 billion for the economy, and projections for this year point to revenues of US4.2 billion. ‘That’s a success story for the recovery so far,’ the minister added.

The minister also highlighted the human factor of the pandemic on the travel sector. ‘Our workers have not returned,’ he explained. ‘The airlines are telling us that their pilots have not returned. The air stewardesses have not returned. And hotels – for the first time in our history – are experiencing negative employment. In the case of Jamaica we are 20 percent down’.

In an interview with the Famagusta Gazette, Bartlett also discussed the spillover of Russia’s war on Ukraine. ‘It has had an impact, because some of the supplies we require – our food security – derive from Ukraine. It has had a wider impact on the Caribbean area, it is not just energy issues that are bleeding over into us but the very fact that tourism and travel has become a little more tentative. Cuba inpacticular had been very dependent on the Ukraine – Russian market and that has literally died.’

Earlier, with Bosnia Herzegovina looking to a future of offering sustainable community-based tourism experiences, an important partnership was signed in Nimes.

Representatives from the Global Travel and Tourism Resilience Council, Intrepid Travel, The Travel Corporation and USAID’s Developing Sustainable Tourism in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Turizam) project are signing the culmination and launch of their partnership which was born to facilitate the sustainable tourism development of Bosnia Herzegovina.

Over the next two days, international decision-makers from the private and public sectors, academics, experts, consultants will discuss the social and economic impact of tourism, sustainability, and solutions for tourism that meet climate challenges. Held in Nîmes, known as the ‘French Rome,’ the second edition of ‘A World For Travel’ (AWFT), an international forum dedicated to the travel industry and sustainable tourism. (Famagusta Gazette)