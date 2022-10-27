Lebanon says maritime border deal with Israel purely “technical work”

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Thursday that the maritime border deal with Israel is purely “technical work with no political dimensions.”

“The maritime demarcation agreement was technical work with no political dimensions, and does not have an impact on Lebanon’s foreign policy or its ties with other countries,” Aoun was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Presidency.

Aoun made the remarks shortly after he signed a letter approving the maritime demarcation deal with Israel in the presence of the U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein who arrived in Lebanon on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid also signed a letter approving the deal, his office said in a statement.

A ceremony of handing over the signed deal took place at the UN peacekeeping base at Naqoura along the Lebanese-Israeli border.

After years of negotiations, Lebanon and Israel reached a historic agreement earlier this month to demarcate their maritime borders, paving the way for secure offshore energy exploration for both countries. ■