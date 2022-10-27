Lebanon’s Hezbollah says ends anti-Israel mobilization after maritime border deal

The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah announced on Thursday the end of his party’s “exceptional” mobilization against Israel after Lebanese and Israeli leaders finalized a maritime demarcation deal.

“The mission was accomplished,” Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech, adding what happened is considered a great victory for Lebanon and its population.

Lebanese authorities were careful not to take any steps that may be perceived as normalization with Israel, Nasrallah noted. Technically, Lebanon and Israel have remained in a state of war.

“What was signed by President Michel Aoun is not an international treaty, and it is not a recognition of Israel,” the Hezbollah leader said.

Hezbollah is a Lebanese armed group and political party backed by Iran.

Lebanon and Israel on Thursday finalized the U.S.-brokered maritime demarcation deal after lengthy negotiations.

After signing the agreement earlier in the day, Lebanese President Michel Aoun pledged that the deal with Israel is purely “technical work” without any political dimensions. ■