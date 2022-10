Malaysia’s exports increased by 30.1 percent to 144.31 billion ringgit (30.57 billion U.S. dollars) in September from a year ago.

The export growth was contributed mainly by robust external demand for electrical and electronic (E&E) products, petroleum products, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude petroleum, optical and scientific equipment as well as machinery, equipment and parts, the International Trade and Industry Ministry said in a statement.