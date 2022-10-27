Scholz in Greece, ongoing energy crisis tops agenda

ATHENS – The only way forward to addressing the energy crisis is through cooperation and unity among the member states of the European Union (EU), Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed here on Thursday.

The ongoing energy crisis and efforts to ease it topped the agenda of the two leaders’ talks, they told a press briefing carried by Greek national broadcaster ERT.

“We agreed that solidarity is the only way to deal with the energy crisis,” ERT quoted the German leader as saying. Scholz recalled that at last Friday’s EU summit in Brussels, the member states’ leaders agreed on a “roadmap” of emergency measures to tackle soaring energy prices.

“The development of a common European energy policy is an absolute priority,” Mitsotakis said.

Rising tensions between Greece and Türkiye were also discussed by the two leaders.

Relations between these two countries have long been tense over a series of issues, including maritime and energy disputes in the Aegean and Mediterranean Seas.

In recent months, the two sides have exchanged strong remarks over several incidents.

“Good-neighborly relations between Greece and Türkiye are important not only for Greece but also for Europe as a whole and for NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). I am certain all these issues can be resolved based on dialogue and international law,” Scholz said.

“We have no room for any more unnecessary sources of tension,” Mitsotakis said. “We have an obligation to resolve our differences peacefully. This is what our people want. This is what the Greek people want, this is what the Turkish people want, this is what all of Europe wants. Certainly, this is what Athens wants.” ■