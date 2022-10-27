TotalEnergies Q3 net income reaches 6.6 bln USD

French multinational energy and petroleum company TotalEnergies on Thursday said that its net income rose to 6.6 billion U.S. dollars in the third quarter of 2022, a year-on-year increase of 43 percent.

In a press release, Patrick Pouyanne, chief executive officer (CEO) of TotalEnergies, said that the group’s integrated gas, renewables and power segment reported a “record” adjusted net operating income driven by the increase in the average liquefied natural gas (LNG) selling price and the strong performance of its trading activities.

“In this favorable environment, taking into account income and production taxes of 26 billion U.S. dollars worldwide, the company is implementing a balanced value-sharing policy with an exceptional one-month-salary bonus in 2022 to all its employees worldwide,” he said.

Since the end of September, several TotalEnergies service stations have been closed in France due to strikes at many of the company’s refineries.

The strikers demanded a salary increase to compensate for the rocketing inflation.

The strikes have raised fear among the French over fuel shortages. French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne had ordered local authorities to requisition workers needed to ensure petrol supply to service stations. ■