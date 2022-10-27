Turkey’s gold imports are at the highest level in over four years, propelled by strong domestic demand and the country’s vibrant jewelry sector.

Gold imports in September amounted to around 39 tonnes, compared with 2.15 tonnes from the same month last year. The previous surge was in 2018 when Turkey imported 44.2 tonnes of gold in a single month.

Turkish consumers turn to gold as a haven against inflation, which is at 83.45 percent on annual basis in September. Meanwhile, gold is an important material for the vibrant Turkish jewelry sector.

Robust domestic demand allows Turkish gold dealers to be externally competitive, and premiums, as high as 100 dollars per ounce, are offered for gold in the international market, sector insiders say.

Not even the high taxes, brought forth as a countermeasure against imported gold’s negative effect on Turkey’s current deficit, have swayed the consumer or trader.