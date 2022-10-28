ECB further raises interest rates to cool inflation

The European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday raised key interest rates by 75 basis points, the third consecutive increase this year. In the magnitude and pace of monetary tightening the bank has manifested its determination to tame the persistently high inflation, which is weighing down the economic growth of the euro area.
