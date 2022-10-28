Greece, Frontex organize rescue operation exercise off Rhodes

An international rescue operation exercise off the coast of Rhodes Island in Greece took place on Thursday, as part of a drive to strengthen cross-border cooperation on saving lives at sea.

The operation was organized by the Greek Coast Guard, and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex).

Vessels with crews from France and Italy, as well as airplanes from Latvia, joined Greek forces in the exercise.

A workshop the previous day was attended by officials and officers from a total of 12 countries from Europe, Africa and the Middle East, as well as representatives of the International Organization for Migration and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

In a bid to prevent smuggling and save lives, Frontex’s forces have been deployed in the Mediterranean Sea, including in Greek waters, since the start of the refugee crisis seven years ago.

More than 29,000 deaths have been recorded during migration journeys to Europe since then, including at least 5,684 deaths on migration routes to and within Europe since the beginning of 2021.

More than one million people have illegally entered Greece since 2015, and most have continued their journey to other European countries. However, hundreds have drowned at sea, according to Greek official data.