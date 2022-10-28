Israeli economy returns to full activity, exports up

Israeli exports of goods and services rose by 23.3 percent in the first half of the year, according to statistics published by the Ministry of Economy and Industry.

During the January-June period, Israeli exports amounted to 82.1 billion U.S. dollars, compared to 66.6 billion dollars in the same period last year, the statistics showed.

The growth is mainly attributed to the export of services which increased by 28.4 percent year on year from 32.7 billion dollars to 42 billion dollars.

The export of tourism services amounted to 2.3 billion dollars in the first six months, almost the same as the entirety of 2021 when entry restrictions on tourists were imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The export of computing and consulting services grew by 16 percent.

Israel’s goods exports grew by 18 percent year-on-year from 33.9 billion to 40 billion dollars in the first half year, according to the statistics.