Last week, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati launched the National Strategy for Digital Transformation in Lebanon 2020-2030 in partnership with the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

“The digital transformation initiative has been our government’s priority as it is linked to the reform and recovery plan, and converges with the anti-corruption strategy being implemented systematically and gradually,” Mikati said.

Lebanon must quickly join the digital age, the Lebanese prime minister said, warning that any further delay in this path would mean a retreat from reform orientations as well as the country’s plan to restore confidence.

Melanie Hauenstein, UNDP Resident Representative for Lebanon, said digital technology is changing the world and providing a unique entry point for launching innovative solutions to meet complex development challenges facing countries. ■