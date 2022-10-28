More efforts needed to break cycle of tribal violence in Sudan, experts say

The latest wave of tribal clashes in Sudan’s Blue Nile State has demonstrated the urgency of making harder efforts to tackle the grinding poverty, illiteracy, spread of weapons and ethnic hatred which are the roots of the cycle of deadly tribal violence, experts said.

Without channeling more efforts to break such a pattern, the lives of tens of hundreds of civilians in the African state will be at stake, they noted.

Last week, a fresh round of bloody clashes broke out between the Hausa and Berta tribes in the Blue Nile State following the killing of a local farmer, prompting local authorities to declare a statewide month-long state of emergency.

The state’s Health Ministry said Wednesday that the clashes had killed 105 people and displaced 8,470 others. Two days later, the conflict was abating after the government intervention, but the death toll rose to 200, according to informed sources and medics.

Tribal violence in Sudan is usually sparked by an isolated incident, such as the reported killing of a tribal member. Herdsmen tribes or farming communities have long been involved in disputes over land and water in the country.

“These tribal conflicts feed on historical grudges,” and state intervention is largely not effectual, Abdul-Khaliq Mahjoub, a Sudanese political analyst, told Xinhua.

Some nomadic tribes still share a common mindset that a blood debt has to be paid by blood, which makes the violence even more serious, he added.

Abdul-Rahim Al-Sunni, another Sudanese political analyst, also blamed the violence on the spread of weapons to the tribes during the past conflicts with rebels in the regions of Darfur, South Kordofan, and Blue Nile.

On Friday, Blue Nile State Governor Ahmed El Omda Badi announced a state of emergency and the forming of a “fact-finding” committee to investigate the latest tribal violence.

At the same time, Sudan’s opposition alliance Forces of Freedom and Change called on all the related parties to exercise restraint and urged immediate disarmament of civilians in the Blue Nile State to prevent further escalation.

“The situation in Blue Nile State has witnessed a renewal of conflicts with increasing violence, which is a very unfortunate escalation that threatens to spread throughout the state and possibly elsewhere in the country,” the alliance said in a statement on Saturday.

Since July, fighting has resurfaced between the Hausa and Berta tribes in Blue Nile State, reportedly due to their disputes over land ownership.

The Hausa and Berta tribes have lived in Sudan for centuries. Estimates about their populations vary wildly, but unofficial estimates show that Hausa’s population ranges between 4 and 6 million, out of Sudan’s population of 45 million. ■