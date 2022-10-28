Namibia ready for upcoming European rugby tour

Namibia’s Rugby Union (NRU) has announced a 48-man squad for the upcoming European tour.

Namibia’s National Rugby team, the Welwitschias, coached by Allister Coetzee, will face Spain in Madrid on November 12 in their opening match, before traveling to the Netherlands for the game against Canada on November 19.

Prior to the European tour, the Welwitschias will face a test against the Griquas of South Africa in the main match of this year’s Dr. Hage Geingob Cup on November 5.

All the matches will serve as preparations for the upcoming 2023 World Cup. Namibia defeated Kenya 36-0 to win this year’s Rugby Africa Cup to ensure their seventh consecutive qualification to the World Cup.

Namibia is in Pool A of the 2023 World Cup alongside New Zealand, France, Italy and Uruguay.

The preliminary squad includes: Chemigan Beukes, Obert Nortje, Casper Vivers, Pieter-Jan van Lil, Max Katjiteo, Wian Conradie, Janco Venter, Prince Goaseb, Damian Stevens, Cliven Loubser, Milan van Wyk, Danco Burger, Malan le Roux, Lesly Klim, Divan Rossouw, Jano Otto, Lodewikus Jacobs, Jason Benade, Adriaan Wayne Ludik, Johan Retief, Camron Langenhoven, Bakkies Rossouw, Adriaan Booysen, Helarius Kisting, Peter Steenkamp, Daryll Wellman, Alcino Isaacs, Justin Newman, Chad Plato, Lorenzo Garcia Luis, Herchelle van Wyk, Louis van der Westhuizen, Nellus Theron, Ruan Ludick, Daimando Tjombe, Darius van Soloms, Johan Littig, Joshua Jacobs, Oderich Mouton, Jacques Theron, Andre van den Bergh, Oela Blaaw, PJ Walters, Torsten van Jaarsveld, Johannes Coetzee, Johan Deysel, Warren Ludwig and Gerswin Mouton. ■