Nine new inductees into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame

The countdown is on to the Sport Australia Hall of Fame 0n December 8.

Last week, golfing great Karrie Webb and racing driver Mark Webber were named among nine new inductees.

The Sport Australia Hall of Fame (SAHOF) revealed the list of names that will be inducted into the country’s most prestigious sporting club in a ceremony in December.

Webb, 47, is one of the most decorated Australian golfers and a two-time LPGA Tour Player of the Year, having won seven Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour major championships.

Webber competed in Formula One between 2002 and 2013, breaking Australia’s 28-year winning drought in the sport at the 2009 German Grand Prix – the first of nine career victories.

Netballer Catherine Cox, softballer Tanya Harding and former men’s national basketball coach Adrian Hurley were also among the nine new inductees.