RwandAir to launch direct flights between London Heathrow and Kigali

Rwanda’s national flag carrier RwandAir will launch direct flights between London Heathrow and Kigali, the Rwandan capital, next month, replacing the existing service between London and Kigali, with one stop in Brussels, Belgium.

The direct flights from Kigali will operate four times a week on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday effective on Nov. 6, with A330 aircraft, the airline said in a statement.

The return flight will be departing London on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

“We are excited to be launching direct flights to London, which are on sale from today, due to the popularity of our current services,” said RwandAir’s chief executive officer Yvonne Makolo. “The UK is an incredibly important market for us, and we know our customers will value the shorter flight times and increased connections that will be offered by the new service.”

The airline launched flights between London and Kigali in 2017 via an indirect service through Brussels.

From its hub at Kigali International Airport, RwandAir currently serves 28 destinations across East, Central, West, and Southern Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia. ■