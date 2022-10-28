Second-hand clothing stores gain popularity with Israelis

With an unattractive exterior yet surprisingly attractive items sold inside, the second-hand clothing stores have been gaining popularity with Israelis, especially in recent years when living costs are being pushed higher and higher.

According to Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics, the inflation rate in the country hit 5.2 percent in July, the highest since October 2008, before falling back to 4.6 percent in September. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic has also forced many to cut spendings.

In the light of the affordability issue, shoppers are now naturally drawn to used apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories that are usually priced at half and even less of new designs.

In a second-hand shop in Jerusalem, for instance, prices of women’s tops vary between 20 and 80 shekels (5.6 to 22.5 U.S. dollars), depending on conditions, while new clothes of similar styles tend to cost hundreds of shekels.

“Everything here is unique and affordable, so this is the best way for me to balance cost and fashion,” a second-hand clothing buyer who only identified herself as Anna told Xinhua outside the shop.

“Today I just spent about 200 shekels for clothes that could have cost me hundreds more,” she said.

In addition, buying, selling, or donating used clothing is another way for Israelis to fulfill their social responsibilities.

For animal protection activist Ronen Bar, buying second-hand clothing is part of his campaign.

“Everything that harms the environment harms wild animals,” Bar told Xinhua. “We don’t need to keep producing clothes because we have enough of that.”

According to the UN Environment Programme, the fashion industry is responsible for 10 percent of annual global carbon emissions, more than all international flights and maritime shipping combined.

The second-hand clothing store, where people recycle and reuse clothing, is a great place to teach people that they can help the planet and save money while looking fabulous, said Chen Elbaz, a worker at a second-hand clothing store at Ramat Eliyahu Community Center in central Israel.

“A lot of young people who are really concerned about community as well as keeping and saving the Earth are coming to buy in our stores. They prefer to buy second-hand clothes instead of something new to reduce pollution,” Ora Korazim, who runs 48 second-hand clothing stores across the country, told Xinhua.

Haboydem, an Israeli non-profit organization, has chosen to promote the public welfare by running second-hand clothing stores.

For instance, Haboydem provides employment training and other necessary assistance for people who face mental challenges but still have the potential to return to a competitive workplace. They work in stores, pick up skills and prepare for job interviews.

“Sometimes people are trying to find a way to help the world but they don’t really know how to,” Chumz Scholar, a worker at Haboydem, told Xinhua, adding second-hand stores offer everyone a chance to help people in need by donating or buying clothing. ■