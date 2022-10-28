Sri Lanka to initiate direct flights with Netherlands to boost tourism

The Sri Lankan government said on Thursday that the cabinet of ministers had approved an aviation pact with the Netherlands on initiating direct flights between the two countries in order to boost tourism.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Aviation said its Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva made a proposal earlier this week to sign a bilateral aviation agreement with the government of the Netherlands, and the cabinet agreed to it.

The agreement would facilitate Sri Lanka and the Netherlands to commence direct flights and would be a boost for tourism, trade and investment between the two nations, the minister said in his proposal.

The Netherlands remains one of the key source markets for Sri Lanka’s tourism. ■