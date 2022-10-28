Talks between Cyprus and Lebanon over maritime borders, meeting underway

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun and a visiting Cypriot delegation on Friday kicked off the negotiation to demarcate maritime borders, said a statement by Lebanon’s Presidency.

“We aim to solve the pending issue of maritime border demarcation with Cyprus after having agreed on our southern maritime borders with Israel,” President Aoun said.

“There is no need for a mediator between Lebanon and Cyprus because we are neighboring and friendly countries, and this makes our task easy,” Aoun said during his meeting with Cypriot Special Envoy Tasos Tzionis.

“Lebanon is a friendly country; we consider ourselves at home during our presence in this country. We’ve had a friendly and constructive discussion about maritime border demarcation,” Tzionis said.

“We are very optimistic that after the technical work today, we will settle all the demarcation issues, which is not a difficult task, and the timing is very appropriate; that’s what our two countries need after launching exploration work,” the Cypriot envoy said.

Tzionis also assured that “there is no problem between Lebanon and Cyprus that cannot be easily resolved.”

Lebanon and Cyprus agreed on a proposed maritime border in 2007, but Lebanon never ratified the agreement.

Following the meeting with the Cypriot delegation, Lebanon’s Deputy Parliament Speaker Elias Bou Saab declared that Lebanon has to reach an agreement with Syria on northern border demarcation to proceed with maritime demarcation with Cyprus as there is a common border point between the three countries.

Earlier this week, Syria postponed a scheduled visit by a Lebanese delegation for talks on maritime borders because of “prior engagements from the Syrian side.”

On Thursday, the Israeli government approved a maritime demarcation deal with Lebanon, setting for the first time a border between the two countries, which have been in an official state of war since 1948.

The “historic” agreement would strengthen Israel’s security and economy, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid told a government meeting, adding that 17 percent of the profits from Lebanon’s Qana natural gas field in the disputed area would be shared with Israel.

Earlier Thursday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun signed a letter approving the deal.

The deal, first announced on Oct. 11, lays out a demarcation line between the two countries in the disputed zone in the eastern Mediterranean, where several natural gas fields are located.

The landmark maritime border deal is expected to not only solve the longtime dispute between the two enemy countries but also prevent a potential conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, a Lebanese armed group and political party backed by Iran, experts say.