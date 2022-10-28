Turkish, Israeli ministers pledge to boost security, defense cooperation

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his visiting Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz vowed to enhance bilateral security and defense cooperation on Thursday.

“In particular, we exchanged information and views on what can be done in terms of further development of stability, cooperation and security in our region,” Akar told a joint press conference after his meeting with Gantz in capital Ankara.

The two defense chiefs believed that increasing communication and cooperation will help resolve disagreements between the two regional countries on certain issues, particularly the Palestine one, Akar said, adding he and Gantz agreed to “improve our relations on these issues by taking advantage of our existing experiences.”

Gantz, for his part, said the two countries must keep an open dialogue to sustain a consistent and positive approach to each other.

Gantz will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later in the day.

This is the first meeting between the two countries’ defense ministers since 2010 after years of strain in bilateral ties. Gantz’s visit also indicated a possible resumption of defense ties between Israel and Turkey, after the two countries decided to reappoint ambassadors to each other in August. ■