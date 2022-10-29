8 killed in road accident in central Myanmar

Eight people were killed and several others injured in a traffic accident on Saturday morning in Myanmar’s central Magway region.

The accident took place at around 5:00 a.m. local time in Chauk township of Magway region, when a canter car hit a 12-wheeled lorry which stopped on the road, according to the Thugadi Shin rescue organization.

“The accident occurred because of drowsy driving. Five people died on the spot, and three others died in hospital,” a rescue worker from the Thugadi Shin rescue organization told Xinhua.

A total of 19 people were aboard the minitruck for a wedding, he said, adding that six women were among the dead. ■