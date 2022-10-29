G20 members committed to tackling global health challenges: Indonesian minister

October 29, 2022 Famagusta Gazette World 0

Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin has said that the Group of 20 (G20) members reaffirmed a strong commitment to jointly tackle global health challenges and find common solutions.

The Indonesian health minister made the remarks Friday at the closing session of a G20 health ministers’ meeting.

During the meeting held in Indonesia’s Bali on Oct. 27-28, health ministers of G20 members agreed on six key actions on strengthening the global health architecture to meet future challenges.

The key actions written in a technical document will be submitted for consideration during the G20 summit in mid-November.

Author

About Famagusta Gazette 5244 Articles
In addition to our Mediterranean perspective, Famagusta Gazette publish extensive coverage of world news, travel and tourism features, and financial information. Follow us on Twitter @FamagustaG