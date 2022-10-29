Israel heading to fifth general elections in less than four years

Israel is heading to its fifth general elections in less than four years next week. As polls indicate a tight race, the result of the elections will not necessarily mean an end to the paralysis, analysts said.

While voters are deciding on their ballot in an apparently close race, Benjamin Netanyahu, leader of the right-wing Likud party, might have a slightly better chance than his opposition, with the likely low Arab turnout coupled with the rise of the far-right.

NETANYAHU OR NOT

As with the previous four elections, this campaign is largely about Netanyahu and his fitness to lead, or whether he will displace the main rival, caretaker prime minister Yair Lapid, who also leads the Yesh Atid party, part of the governing coalition.

The Likud party led by Netanyahu is expected to win the largest bloc of seats in the Israeli parliament or Knesset, but may fall short of the 61-seat majority needed to form a government, and forming a coalition is required and sure to be a bumpy process due to Israel’s parliamentary system.

Netanyahu, as the longest-serving Israeli prime minister, faces another big uncertainty in his race — an ongoing corruption trial that may continue to turn some of his supporters into opposers in the days to come.

According to observers, backing or preventing Netanyahu’s return has become an enduring topic in past elections, stripping political resources and public attention from issues that otherwise can be addressed.

“This election, as previous elections, is characterized by no dispute over issues. The only issue is whether Netanyahu is going to be prime minister or not,” said Efraim Inbar, president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security.

Recent polls in Israel showed a tie between the Netanyahu right-wing bloc and the ruling coalition that had been formed in the last elections around the goal to oust Netanyahu, making the latter a bloc so diverse without ideological unity, which is their weakest point.

The deadlock makes even the sixth election a realistic possibility. In the Israeli parliament elections, a 61-seat majority is needed for a party or coalition to form the government. After official results are in, there will be weeks of negotiations among the handful of parliament parties over the makeup of a coalition government, since no party garners enough seats on its own.

Usually, the leader of a party which gains the most seats will be tasked by the president with forming a ruling coalition. Should the candidate fail, it is likely Israel will head to the sixth parliament elections since 2019.

TIRED VOTERS, SIDELINED ISSUE

Over 6,700,000 Israeli citizens are eligible to vote in the next elections on Tuesday. One of the main concerns is that Israelis are simply tired of voting.

While in the past elections there was overall stability in voter turnout, this time could be different, especially for the Arab communities, which take up about 20 percent of the Israeli population, and 17 percent of the electorate, according to official statistics.

In the upcoming ballot, the vast majority of them may stay home, with recent polls indicating new lows in their turnout than Jewish voters.

What’s more, three main Arab parties who ran together in previous elections have split. Running separately decreases the likelihood of at least one of them passing the 3.25-percent electoral threshold to gain seats in parliament.

“If they do not pass, that means that first of all Netanyahu has a huge majority for his government and second, that the Arab voters may not have representation,” said Gayle Tal Shir, a research faculty in political science at the Hebrew University.

If decades ago Israeli election campaigns revolved around the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the political paralysis of the last few years has brought forth a different type of election campaign.

During Netanyahu’s lengthy rule, the Palestinian issue was largely sidelined. Even though the different parties have varying solutions on the matter, it is rarely the cause of a heated public debate.

“Despite the ideological differences between the parties on this issue, everybody understands that on a practical level, this is not an issue than can be resolved easily,” said Inbar.

RISE OF FAR-RIGHT

For years, banking on the support of far-right players has been unthinkable for mainstream Israeli parties. In the forthcoming elections, however, a coalition with the Religious Zionist party, a pro-settler far-right faction led by Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, emerged as Netanyahu’s key selling point for young conservative voters.

Ben-Gvir frequently refers to Arabs as terrorists and has a history of extremist views which even barred him from Israel’s compulsory military service. The party is a staunch opponent of the two-state solution and rules out any concessions to Palestinians. In recent years Ben-Gvir has grown more popular.

“He is a young man, very appealing in his simplistic messages, and some of the younger population are attracted to this type of politics,” said Inbar.

Polls showed that the party could become the third largest one in Israel. Netanyahu needs them to form a government and will likely give them senior cabinet portfolios.

“He (Netanyahu) definitely has a battle ahead of him, he’s a good campaigner, but he will try to get as many people to the voting booths,” said Inbar. ■