Researchers design AI-Chemist system to facilitate chemical experiments

October 29, 2022 Famagusta Gazette World 0

Chinese researchers have presented an artificial intelligence (AI) system to facilitate chemical research and experiments.

The all-round AI-Chemist system is equipped with a scientific mind that is capable of performing all essential steps required for chemical research, according to the researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China.

The AI-Chemist realizes automatic data collection, processing, analysis and visualization. It is designed to be able to automatically search for and read relevant literature from a cloud database and propose experimental plans accordingly.

The AI-Chemist can also control a mobile robot in-house or online to automatically execute the complete experimental process on more than 10 workstations.

The experimental data can be simultaneously analyzed by the computational brain of the AI-Chemist, allowing it to propose a new hypothesis for the next iteration.

The competence of the AI-Chemist was tested by setting it three different chemical tasks, said the recent research article published in the journal National Science Review. ■

Author

About Famagusta Gazette 5219 Articles
In addition to our Mediterranean perspective, Famagusta Gazette publish extensive coverage of world news, travel and tourism features, and financial information. Follow us on Twitter @FamagustaG