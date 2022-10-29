Singapore reports 4,631 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 4,631 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 2,096,520.

Of the new cases, 550 were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 4,081 through ART (antigen rapid test), according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 527 were local transmissions and 23 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 3,746 local transmissions and 335 imported cases.

A total of 526 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 12 in intensive care units.

Two more deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, taking the total death toll to 1,674. ■