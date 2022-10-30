120 cyberattacks launched against Iran’s infrastructure

A total of 120 cyberattacks were launched against Iran’s infrastructure in the past 15 days, an adviser to the head of Iran’s Civil Defense Organization said on Saturday.

The majority of the attacks targeted service networks in an effort to cause public dissatisfaction, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency quoted Ali Akbar Shahverdian as saying in an address to a meeting in southwest Iran.

He said his organization was drawing up comprehensive civil defense plans for Iranian provinces to confront cyberattacks, in which the defense of critical provincial centers has been prioritized.