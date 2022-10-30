Egypt scores highest in the region in children’s exposure to climate and environmental shocks

Today, UNICEF released the Children’s Climate Risk Index (CCRI) in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Region with a special focus on Egypt. The Index highlights the vulnerability of children living in many countries in the region to the impacts of climate change.

Ahead of Egypt hosting the UN climate change conference COP27 in November, the report focuses on the impact of climate change on children and families in Egypt, compared to the rest of the region. The report reveals that in relation to ‘exposure to climate and environmental shocks, Egypt is in the ‘extremely high risk’ category, with an index score of 7.3 (out of 10) – the highest in the region.

Egypt is highly exposed to climate and environmental shocks: for instance, an estimated 5.3 million children are exposed to heatwaves. Average temperatures in Egypt have increased by 0.53 degree Celsius per decade over the past 30 years. Egypt ranks in the top three countries in the region on four hazards out of seven.

In the Middle East and North Africa, four countries have children who face high to very high risks of climate change. In 2021, this meant that around 86 million children (0-17 years old) and over 34 million youths (15 – 24 years old) face these risks. These countries are likely to have over 103 million children and 53.5 million adolescents by 2050, who, without urgent mitigation and adaptation, will be left more vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

The report also reveals that Egypt scores 3 in relation to ‘vulnerability to climate and environmental shocks,’ which falls into the ‘low-medium risk’ category. This indicates that the availability and quality of essential services for children, such as water, sanitation, health care, nutrition and education, among others, are generally higher than the regional average, decreasing the vulnerability of children in Egypt. Children with adequate access to basic services are not only less vulnerable but are likely to be more resilient and adaptive in their response to climate change.

In the face of the challenges of climate change, countries in the region have responded with different measures. Taking Egypt as an example, the country has reinforced its commitments to tackle climate change and mitigate its consequences, both domestically and internationally. It has also, over the years, invested in the wellbeing of children, with a focus on the most vulnerable families and the most deprived geographical areas.

While the impacts of the climate crisis in the region are deeply concerning, there is room for action and optimism. Urgent action is needed to protect children and young people by adapting critical social services to climate change, prepare them with climate education and ensuring that voices are heard and acted on, and prioritizing them in climate funding, policies and resource allocations.