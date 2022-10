A member of Britain’s Royal Navy has been arrested for the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl in Cyprus.

According to The Sun, the alleged incident is said to have happened after a military drill involving troops and marines.

Cyprus Police arrested the Royal Navy rating after his alleged victim, said to be a British tourist, reported him.

She told officers the sailor had attacked her in an apartment in Paphos.

The sailor, 19, is not thought to be stationed on the island. He denies the charges.