Tanker explosion in Baghdad kills 8, injures 18

A tanker truck explosion in northeastern Baghdad on Saturday killed at least eight people and wounded another 18, Iraqi security sources have said.

The moving truck carrying liquefied petroleum gas exploded after a road accident with another car in the al-Binouk neighborhood, damaging several nearby civilian cars and buildings, a source from the Iraqi Interior Ministry’s media office told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

The death toll could rise as ambulances and civilian cars evacuated the injured to nearby hospitals and medical centers, the source said.

Meanwhile, the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command confirmed the deadly blast in a statement. It said that more details would be released after an investigation into the incident. ■