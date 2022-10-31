Airbus enjoys increased revenues, large backlog

European aircraft manufacturer Airbus delivered a total of 437 commercial aircraft between January and September.

In its nine-month financial report, Airbus said it had delivered 34 A220s, 340 A320 Family, 21 A330s and 42 A350s during the first nine months of 2022.

“Revenues generated by Airbus’ commercial aircraft activities increased 8 percent year-on-year, mainly reflecting the higher number of deliveries,” the group said in its report.

Meanwhile, commercial orders increased to 647 aircraft, compared with 133 in the same period last year.

The order backlog amounted to 7,294 commercial aircraft at the end of September 2022, Airbus added.

“The commercial aircraft delivery and earnings targets are maintained. Our teams are focused on our key priorities and in particular, delivering the commercial aircraft ramp-up over the coming months and years,” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer.

Airbus aims to deliver around 700 commercial aircraft in 2022.

Last December, the Air France-KLM Group announced its intention to purchase 100 Airbus aircraft to improve its economic and environmental performance.

The 100 Airbus A320neo and Airbus A321neo family aircraft will join the fleets of subsidiaries KLM, Transavia Netherlands and Transavia France.

The first deliveries were expected during the second half of 2023.