Relief for shoppers as prices fall in Spain, electric also down

Prices in Spain are continuing their downward trajectory, with the rate of inflation falling to 7.3 percent in October from 8.9 percent in September, according to the preliminary data published by the Spanish Statistical Office (INE).

This is the lowest level in eight months, and 3.5 percent below the 28-year high of 10.8 percent registered in July. Since then, the inflation rate has fallen for three consecutive months, with a drop of 0.3 percentage points in August, 1.6 percentage points in September and another 1.6 percentage points in October.

The INE has attributed the reduction to falling electricity costs, and also (to a lesser degree) to cheaper gas prices.

There has also been a reduction in the cost of clothing and footwear, due to the arrival of the new season.

Meanwhile, the level of core inflation, which includes the cost of goods and services but does not include more volatile costs such as fresh food and energy, remained steady at 6.2 percent.