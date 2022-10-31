China: Yellow alert for Typhoon Nalgae

China’s national observatory on Monday issued a yellow alert for Typhoon Nalgae, the 22nd typhoon this year, which is expected to hit the country’s southeastern and southern coastal regions.

The tropical storm will proceed westward from the northern parts of the South China Sea with gradually declining intensity from Tuesday morning, the National Meteorological Center said in a statement.

Some areas in Fujian, Guangdong and Taiwan are expected to experience rainstorms from Monday to Tuesday due to the typhoon, according to the meteorological center.

It suggested the aforementioned regions prepare for emergency disaster relief work, while ships and boats have been asked to take shelter in harbors.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system for typhoons with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.