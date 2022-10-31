Death toll rises to 60 from bridge collapse in west India

The death toll has risen to 60 in a bridge collapse in India’s western state of Gujarat on Sunday evening, said media reports.

“At least 60 people were killed, while many are said to be injured after a hanging wall collapsed in Machchhu river in Gujarat Morbi district on Sunday evening,” reported India Today.

Rescue and relief work is ongoing, even as many are still trapped in the river after the cable bridge collapsed.

The bridge was reopened to the public just four days following renovation work, reported The Tribune newspaper.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the state government officials and directed them to extend all possible help to those affected.

The state government announced a monetary compensation of 400,000 Indian Rupees (over 4,860 U.S. dollars) to each of the families of the dead.

Besides, Modi dedicated a compensation of 200,000 Indian Rupees (over 2,430 dollars) from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to each of the bereaved families. ■