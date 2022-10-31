India’s daily COVID-19 caseload decreases to 1,326

India’s daily COVID-19 caseload Monday fell to 1,326, officials said.

According to federal health ministry data released on Monday morning, 1,326 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,653,592 in the country.

The cases reported on Monday mark a decrease in comparison to the daily caseload of 1,604 on Sunday.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India’s active caseload currently stands at 17,912.

The country also logged eight related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 529,024 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stands at 1.59 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded 1.08 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said 44,106,656 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 1,723 were discharged during the past 24 hours. ■