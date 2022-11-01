1604: Shakespeare’s Cyprus tragedy performed for the first time

William Shakespeare’s famous play Othello, set in Cyprus, was performed for the first time at Whitehall Palace in London on this day in 1604.

Othello is a tragedy set in the contemporary Ottoman–Venetian War (1570–1573) fought for the control of the Island of Cyprus, a possession of the Venetian Republic since 1489.

The port city of Famagusta finally fell to the Ottomans in 1571 after a protracted siege. The story revolves around two characters, Othello and Iago.

Othello is a Moorish military commander who was serving as a general of the Venetian army in defence of Cyprus against invasion by Ottoman Turks.