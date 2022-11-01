BP reports huge profit with strong gas trading

Oil giant BP reported Tuesday that its underlying replacement cost profit for the third quarter of this year reached 8.2 billion U.S. dollars due to strong natural gas trading.

The figure is more than doubling the 3.3 billion dollars of profit in last year’s same quarter but lower than this year’s second quarter profit of 8.5 billion dollars, which was a 14-year high.

The result compared with the previous quarter was impacted by weaker refining margins, an average oil trading result and lower liquids realizations, partly offset by an exceptional gas marketing and trading result and higher gas realizations, the company said.

This year has been a profitable one for BP. Bumper profits earned by oil and gas companies have sparked calls for larger windfall taxes to help with soaring energy bills.

“For anyone facing eye-watering increases in their energy bills, BP’s latest bumper results will be like a red rag to a bull,” said Russ Mould, investment director at online investment platform AJ Bell.

“As the United Kingdom (UK) looks to cushion the blow for households, there is a strong case for BP paying more to help shoulder the costs of any support package,” Mould added.

Britain in May announced it will impose a 25-percent levy on the profits of oil and gas companies to ease the financial burden on millions of households amid raging inflation. As a temporary policy, the tax was planned to be phased out when oil and gas prices return to historically more normal levels. ■