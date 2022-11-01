Erdogan, Putin discuss grain deal after Russia’s pull-out

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, aiming to resolve the grain export impasse.

In the phone call, Erdogan told Putin that Turkey was making efforts with all sides to solve problems about the implementation of the grain export deal, according to a statement from the Turkish presidency.

The Turkish president stressed that he was confident they would establish a “solution-oriented cooperation in this issue, as in many other issues,” said the statement.

Erdogan will also speak with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in the coming days, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Tuesday.

Russia announced Saturday that it would immediately and indefinitely suspend its implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, accusing Ukraine of launching drone attacks against the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s ships and infrastructure.

On July 22, Russia and Ukraine separately signed a document in Istanbul with Turkey and the UN on grain and fertilizer exports from Ukraine and Russia to ensure supplies to global markets amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Turkey has been acting as a mediator between the two countries since their conflict broke out in late February.