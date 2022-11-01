France aims to tackle plague of wildfires

After several horrific summers of fires, French President Emmanuel Macron has unveiled a series of measures aimed at preventing wildfires in the country.

Addressing a ceremony to honor firefighters last week, Macron announced the launch of a “forest forecast” and a “wildfire forecast” service to facilitate the mobilization of help in fighting conflagrations.

The state will also allocate 150 million euros to local authorities from 2023 to help them modernize their wildfire preparedness, he said.

The country will order four new Canadair firefighting planes to bring the size of the fleet to 16 by the end of Macron’s presidential term in 2027.

He said he also planned to have new equipment tested to fight wildfires, such as autonomous drones, satellite detection systems and artificial intelligence.

To sustainably manage the country’s forests, Macron said that one billion trees would be planted within 10 years.

Wildfires destroyed over 72,000 hectares of land in France this summer. More than 60,000 people had to be evacuated and over 3.3 million tons of CO2 were released into the atmosphere, equaling 5 percent of the country’s annual emissions.

During July, two massive wildfires in southwestern France forced the evacuation of at least 36,000 people and burned 20,600 hectares of land.

That same month, tourists were evacuated from five campsites near the Dune du Pilat, the tallest sand dune in Europe located in the Arcachon Bay area. Another 200 people were evacuated to the nearby city of Biscarrosse from motorhomes parked near the fires.

A major national project to replant trees and regrow the damaged forests is being planned.