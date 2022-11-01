Greece: Migrant boat sinks, rescue operation underway off Evia

A rescue operation was underway on Tuesday off the coast of Evia island in the Aegean Sea, after a boat carrying a yet unclear number of migrants sank, Greek national news agency AMNA reported.

Nine people have been rescued so far who told local authorities that a total of 68 persons were on board when the incident occurred.

The operation was hampered by strong winds of up to 9 on the Beaufort scale blowing in the area, AMNA added.

More than one million people have illegally entered Greece since 2015 and most have continued their journey to other European countries, while hundreds have drowned at sea, according to Greek official data.

Just hours earlier, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands called for a European solution to the migration challenge at the start of his three-day official visit to Greece on Monday.

“It is an issue that concerns all of Europe and therefore we should solve it together,” he said after his meeting with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

Also on Monday, four migrants were rescued after their boat capsized off Greece’s Samos Island in the Aegean Sea, the Hellenic Coast Guard said in a press release.

A rescue operation was still underway late on Monday to locate the six other people who were also on board the dinghy.