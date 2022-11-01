India: Delhi records 1,238 dengue fever cases

The Indian capital region Delhi recorded 1,238 dengue fever cases from Oct. 1 to 26, local media reported Monday citing a report issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The dengue cases logged in October in the capital region were more than half of the total number of dengue cases recorded this year and the figure has brought the infection tally of the vector-borne disease to 2,175.

“The dengue infection tally had stood at 1,876 till Oct. 19. Nearly 300 new cases were logged in the week that followed, taking the total number of cases of dengue reported this year in Delhi to 2,175 till Oct. 26,” the report released by the MCD said.

According to the civic body, 693 cases of dengue were reported in September in the capital region.

So far Delhi has not reported any deaths this year due to the mosquito-borne viral disease.

According to the MCD report, Delhi recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April, 30 in May, 32 in June, 26 in July and 75 in August.

Last year 9,613 dengue cases and 23 related deaths were recorded in Delhi.

Delhi also recorded 200 cases of malaria and 40 cases of chikungunya this year, the report further said.

Cases of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria are usually reported between July and November, sometimes stretching till mid-December, in the South Asian country, according to health officials. ■