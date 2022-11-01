Lights go out on Slovenian roads to save electric

Illumination on Slovenia’s highways have been reduced in a bid to save energy, the country’s state-owned company DARS has announced.

The move will save 2,000 megawatt hours of electricity per year, which is equivalent to the average annual consumption of 600 households.

Parts of highways and expressways like tunnels, road splits, crossways and resting points will continue to be illuminated, but to a lesser degree.

DARS is in charge of building and maintaining Slovenia’s highways and expressways, which have a combined length of about 600 km.

The Slovenian parliament in September passed a law that allows the government to reduce heating in public institutions, and switch off lighting in public spaces if necessary. The law was passed ahead of the heating season, which usually lasts from October until April.

So far, Slovenia has not had any electricity reduction due to the energy crisis, but the government has said that it may in the future limit the electricity supply to industry if necessary. The country covers about 30 percent of its electricity needs through imports.

From September, the government imposed a one-year price cap on electricity prices for households and small businesses, to ease the burden of rising energy prices on the population. Next month it plans to introduce a scheme to help medium and large companies overcome the energy crisis.

Higher energy prices have this year pushed inflation in Slovenia to the highest level in over 20 years. Inflation reached 10 percent year-on-year in September, up from 2.7 percent in September 2021.

HELP FOR BUSINESS

Back in August, the Slovenian government announced an aid package of 40 million euros to help businesses cope with the staggering rise in their energy bills this year and next.

Half of the amount will be available this year and the remaining 20 million euros through mid-March 2023.

Two types of aid, capped at 500,000 euros and 2 million euros respectively for each beneficiary, will be available to finance the staggering rise in corporate energy bills.